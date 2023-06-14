IDF targets Iranian assets in Damascus

(June 14, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Air Force attacked targets near Damascus early Wednesday, wounding a Syrian soldier, according to reports.

“At about 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites southwest of Damascus,” reported the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

The strikes seriously wounded one soldier and caused material damage, the report stated, citing a Syrian military source.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights identified the targets as military storage facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militias close to Damascus International Airport and in an area southwest of the capital.

The strikes came just over two weeks after Jerusalem was accused of a similar attack in Damascus that also reportedly targeted Iranian assets.

Earlier in May, strikes attributed to Israel shut down Aleppo International Airport.

While the Israel Defense Forces rarely comments on specific operations, it has conducted hundreds of sorties over the past decade with a view to preventing Iran and its proxies from establishing a permanent military footprint in Syria.