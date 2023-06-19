Hamas delegation arrives in Tehran for talks

(June 19, 2023 / JNS)

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh landed in Tehran on Monday at the invitation of the Iranian regime.

The terror group announced that Haniyeh would be leading a Hamas delegation to Iran in a statement on Sunday.

“The delegation is scheduled to meet with the Iranian leadership to discuss many political and field issues related to the Palestinian cause,” the statement said.

The delegation also includes deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri.

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. The Islamic Jihad delegation met on June 14 with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who congratulated them on last month’s conflict with Israel.

لقاء الأمين العام لحركة «الجهاد الإسلامي» مع الإمام الخامنئي |



التقى الأمين العام لحركة «الجهاد الإسلامي في فلسطين»، السيّد زياد النخالة، والوفد المرافق له، اليوم الأربعاء 14/6/2023، مع قائد الثورة الإسلامية، الإمام الخامنئي، وأجروا حواراً مع سماحته. pic.twitter.com/yMRRhneaJl — موقع الإمام الخامنئي (@site_khamenei) June 14, 2023

The visits by the Hamas and PIJ leaders coincide with the first trip to Tehran by a Saudi official in more than seven years, with the arrival in Iran on Saturday of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prince Fasail met with his Iranian counterpart and other top officials in Tehran, including Raisi, who criticized Israel during his talks with the Saudi foreign minister.

Iran's President Raisi meets with the Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. pic.twitter.com/fePbT4TI3n — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) June 17, 2023

“Only the enemies of Islam, led by the Zionist regime, are upset with the progress in bilateral and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Raisi, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Raisi also voiced his opposition to normalization efforts between Arab countries and Israel.

“The Zionist regime is not only an enemy of the Palestinians, it is a threat to all Muslims. The normalization of relations with Israel not only fails to promote security but also goes against the opinions of the Islamic Ummah [community].”