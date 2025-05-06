Netanyahu launches national AI strategy committee

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the inaugural meeting of the newly established Nagel Committee on Monday, tasked with formulating national-level strategies to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in Israel.

The committee, chaired by Brig. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Nagel, brings together leading experts from the defense, academic and technological sectors, including Col. (res.) Ryan Giti, professor Shmuel Peleg, Lt. Col. (res.) Eti Ben Ze’ev, Brig. Gen. (res.) Omer Dagan and professor Sarit Kraus.

Senior government officials participated in the opening session, including Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, Accountant General Yali Rothenberg, head of the National Economic Council Shira Greenberg, and Deputy Director-General for Governance and Society at the Prime Minister’s Office Naama Schultz.

According to its mandate, the panel will draft a national AI acceleration strategy and recommend the creation of a new coordinating body under the Prime Minister’s Office. The committee will also outline the proposed agency’s structure, authority, inter-agency cooperation and initial work plan.

Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of the committee’s mission and instructed it to deliver recommendations as quickly as possible. He thanked members for their commitment to strengthening Israel’s scientific and technological resilience, calling the country’s emergence as an AI superpower a critical national objective.