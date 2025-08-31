Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Netanyahu shows world part of Oct. 7 atrocity footage

The statement includes video captured by cameras at the Taasa family home in Moshav Netiv Haasara.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sabine Taasa, whose husband and son were murdered by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, meet on Aug. 28, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sabine Taasa, whose husband and son were murdered by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, meet on Aug. 28, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Edit
(Aug. 31, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with Sabine Taasa, who lost her husband and son in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. During the meeting, Taasa spoke about the condition of her children, who survived the attack but were deeply traumatized, and about the painful rehabilitation process the family is undergoing.

As part of Israel’s global public diplomacy campaign, a joint statement from Netanyahu and Taasa included segments of the atrocity footage captured by security cameras at the family’s home in Moshav Netiv Haasara, described as extremely difficult to watch.

During the massacre in Netiv Haasara, terrorists threw a grenade at the family’s safe room, where Gil Taasa ran while shielding his two children with his body. He was killed instantly, but his actions saved their lives. His son Or was murdered separately by Hamas terrorists at Zikim Beach, where he had gone to surf.

Gil Taasa, who died protecting two of his children at Moshav Netiv Haasara on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson’s Unit.

One of the most chilling pieces of footage from the Oct. 7 atrocities shows a terrorist casually drinking a Coke from the family’s refrigerator in front of the children, shortly after their father was murdered.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics