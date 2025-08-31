Netanyahu shows world part of Oct. 7 atrocity footage

( Aug. 31, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with Sabine Taasa, who lost her husband and son in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. During the meeting, Taasa spoke about the condition of her children, who survived the attack but were deeply traumatized, and about the painful rehabilitation process the family is undergoing.

As part of Israel’s global public diplomacy campaign, a joint statement from Netanyahu and Taasa included segments of the atrocity footage captured by security cameras at the family’s home in Moshav Netiv Haasara, described as extremely difficult to watch.

Sabine Taasa’s husband and son were murdered on Oct 7, 2023.



Sabine has given permission to allow the CCTV to be shown, but only outside of Israel as it is too sensitive for some in Israel.



Here she is with the Prime Minister, supporting the full onslaught against Hamas in… pic.twitter.com/b1Ty4iykMw — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) August 29, 2025

During the massacre in Netiv Haasara, terrorists threw a grenade at the family’s safe room, where Gil Taasa ran while shielding his two children with his body. He was killed instantly, but his actions saved their lives. His son Or was murdered separately by Hamas terrorists at Zikim Beach, where he had gone to surf.

Gil Taasa, who died protecting two of his children at Moshav Netiv Haasara on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson’s Unit.

One of the most chilling pieces of footage from the Oct. 7 atrocities shows a terrorist casually drinking a Coke from the family’s refrigerator in front of the children, shortly after their father was murdered.

