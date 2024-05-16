JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Netanyahu: US, Israel protests don’t represent the majority

"They don’t reflect the majority of the people any more than the mobocracies in American campuses," the premier told "CNBC."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, May 13, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, May 13, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Edit
(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday dismissed the anti-government protests in Israel and the anti-Israel protests in America as failing to reflect the will of the people in their respective nations.

Speaking to CNBC news anchor Sara Eisen on the show “Squawk on the Street,” the premier said that the majority of Israelis support defeating Hamas and are against a hostage deal that would leave the terrorist group in power in Gaza.

“People don’t lie. I mean, you could go in the streets and you can see the vast support that is there. And you can, you won’t know it because, you know, everybody’s fixated on these, these protests, which are financed, organized and so on. But they don’t reflect the majority of the people any more than the mobocracies in American campuses.

“These these protesters, these mobs, do they reflect the majority of the American people?” Netanyahu asked Eisen.

Eisen responded in the negative.

“No, well it’s the same thing here, the majority of the people here support a victory. They want to see a victory. They want to see Hamas removed because they understand that their very future is on the line,” the prime minister said.

Asked about increasing antisemitism on U.S. college campuses and what he views as the greatest security threat to American Jews, Netanyahu called the pro-Hamas demonstrations “quite serious.”

He said that his American friends, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, have said that they have never seen anything like the current climate of anti-Israel vitriol.

He highlighted the reactions to the protests.

“I was so deeply moved the other day when I saw these protesters, if you want to call them that, were burning American flags and in, I think in [the] University of North Carolina, they took down the American flag, hoisted on the flagpole the Palestinian flag,” Netanyahu said.

“And then American students, other students came in. They took down the Palestinian flag, re-hoisted the American flag, and then stood around the flagpole to protect the American flag. And I was so deeply moved because these people really understand it’s our common battle.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates