New report debunks ‘genocide’ accusations

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Danny Seaman, former senior official at Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, takes a deep dive into the complex and controversial issues surrounding the Gaza war and international perceptions of Israel.

Joining him is Eness Elias, columnist for Israel Hayom, who elaborates on the report and its critical examination of the role human-rights organizations and the international community play in perpetuating a skewed narrative. Together, they unpack how much of the discourse around Gaza and Israel is based on biased information, often ignoring key facts and context.

Seaman also reflects on the broader implications of these issues, including the manipulation of global media by groups like Hamas and the need for a stronger, fact-based approach in addressing the Middle East’s complex conflicts.

With personal insight into Israel’s security challenges and the ongoing struggle against terrorist regimes, Seaman brings a powerful, straight-to-the-point perspective on why the international community’s response to Israel’s defense efforts is both misleading and unjust.

Also discussed:

The failure of human-rights organizations to report facts

Media manipulation by Hamas and other jihadist groups

The need for a new discourse around Israel’s security

The reality of urban warfare and its challenges

The ongoing struggle for peace and security in the Middle East

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.