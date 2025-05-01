New York hosts first ‘Jewish People’s Choice Awards’

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

The New York Jewish Community and ZAKA, Israel’s non-governmental rescue and recovery organization, unveiled “the first ever competition for Jewish activism” at a glittering Yom Ha’atzmaut (Independence Day) ceremony in Times Square on May 1.

“Jewish influencers from across the Diaspora who have boldly stood up for Israel since Oct. 7 will gather together for an award ceremony where attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite activist—and raise urgent support for ZAKA volunteers, many of whom are battling unprocessed trauma,” they said in a press release.

The featured nominees include Emily Austin, Zach Sage Fox, Elizabeth Pipko, Yechiel Jacobs, Adela Cojab, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, Kosha Dillz, Morgan Raum, David Farhi, Ido Denti, Mikey Greenblatt, Sydney Lorch, Moshe Davis, Rabbi Daniel, Bortz, Linda Haviv, Noy Leyb, Elena Katan, Eli Gelb, Kenny Liebowitz, Ron Refael, Mikael Rochman and Bar Halperin.

Organizers billed the event, titled the “Jewish People’s Choice Awards: Honoring Activism and Supporting ZAKA‏‎,” as “a team-building day for future leaders—those who may one day sit in the White House.”

“I walk into protests draped in an Israeli flag—I’m not afraid,” said Izzy Karten, a Columbia graduate and Jewish activist who is the producer of the event. “But it’s not enough. That’s why I created this summit. I wanted to help ZAKA and I wanted to bring together young influencers who’ve been doing holy work alone—and give them a way to unite, and hopefully become a real community.”

He added, “Everyone stepped up, cleared their schedules, and joined. It was moving to see how quickly people mobilized. For the first time since the war began, the strongest Jewish voices on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube will come together for a head-to-head summit—to establish the Jewish task force to help Israel and help ZAKA.”

The ceremony was set to conclude with an Independence Day party attended by hundreds of local Jews, with all ticket proceeds going to ZAKA.

ZAKA recently began a campaign to raise funds for the establishment of the first-ever Mental Resilience Center for Emergency Responders, focused on treating trauma among first-response teams after terror attacks. “Helping them will be the greatest achievement of my life,” Karten said.

A special survey conducted ahead of the event among 100 Jewish community leaders across the U.S. revealed alarming figures: 72% reported that their communities have no way to handle emergencies, 70% said they require assistance managing crisis response.

“These numbers underscore the urgent need to strengthen our communities,” said Karten. “That’s exactly why ZAKA launched its Diaspora Communities Division after Oct. 7—to provide practical training and theoretical knowledge to Jewish communities abroad in times of terror, and this event is another major step. As a community, we’re stronger together.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee congratulated all the nominees for “making the world a safer place.” He added, “Israel is everything we would hope the world to be. ZAKA unites Jews, Muslims, and Christians in honoring the dignity of all human beings. Since the war, ZAKA volunteers have been left with post-trauma, and they are an inspiration to us all.”

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said in a recorded message: “I thank ZAKA for the tremendous work they do every day. On October 7, the Jewish people endured the unthinkable—the darkest day in Israel’s history—and ZAKA volunteers were on the frontlines to sanctify and dignify those we lost.”

ZAKA said the event would be live-streamed here.