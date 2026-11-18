Israel reopens Erez Crossing to screen Gaza aid trucks
Israel reopened the Erez Crossing on Wednesday to inspect humanitarian aid trucks using a German-donated security scanner, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.
The crossing is being used solely for security inspections, not for the direct entry of goods into the Gaza Strip. According to COGAT, trucks are screened by the Land Crossings Authority at Erez before being escorted by Israeli security forces to the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where they undergo additional inspections before entering Gaza.
In accordance with a directive of the political echelon, as of today (Wednesday), the scanner donated by the German government and installed at the Erez Crossing last August is now operational for the inspection of humanitarian aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip.— COGAT (@cogatonline) November 18, 2026
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