Israel reopened the Erez Crossing on Wednesday to inspect humanitarian aid trucks using a German-donated security scanner, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.

The crossing is being used solely for security inspections, not for the direct entry of goods into the Gaza Strip. According to COGAT, trucks are screened by the Land Crossings Authority at Erez before being escorted by Israeli security forces to the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where they undergo additional inspections before entering Gaza.