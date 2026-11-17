Israeli prosecutors indicted a 19-year-old eastern Jerusalem resident on Tuesday for allegedly planning to detonate a bomb near Lions’ Gate in the Old City, enter the Temple Mount compound and shoot Jews and police officers. Mohammed al-Aza, from Beit Hanina, developed the plot approximately two years ago with the intention of killing as many people as possible, according to the indictment filed in Jerusalem District Court.

Prosecutors said al-Aza collected two used gas grenades to convert into explosives, surveyed security cameras and police deployments and researched bomb-making and weapons purchases online. He also allegedly trained in mixed martial arts in Issawiya.

According to the indictment, al-Aza became increasingly interested in Islamic State following the outbreak of the war in October 2023 and later came to identify with Hamas. He was charged with preparing to commit a terrorist act involving aggravated murder and training for terrorist purposes. Prosecutors requested his detention pending trial.