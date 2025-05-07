Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
NY high court dismisses case against ZOA

The Zionist Organization of America called the allegations "meritless."

Morton A. Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, poses for a picture in Jerusalem in 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(May 7, 2025 / JNS)

The Zionist Organization of America stated on Tuesday that the New Supreme Court dismissed a case, which the ZOA called “meritless,” that two former board members brought against Morton Klein, the ZOA national president, and four board members at the pro-Israel nonprofit.

“The court dismissed the case because, among other things, the court noted that there were fatal ‘gaping holes in the plaintiffs’ case,” the ZOA stated.

The nonprofit added that the judge “wisely advised the two former board member-plaintiffs not to engage in costly internecine warfare against a ‘do-good’ organization such as ZOA, which is combating antisemitism.”

