( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

In this “Basic Law” episode, Aylana Meisel and Ilya Rudiak pull the camera tight on Oct. 7, 2023, and argue that it wasn’t just a massacre but the deliberate weaponization of the family itself.

They name the crime “Kinoside” and trace six chilling patterns that repeat across the day: loved ones murdered before each other’s eyes; entire households erased; parents and children abducted as units; families torn apart by force; horrors live-streamed from victims’ own accounts; and homes torched or desecrated as a final violation. Naming matters, they contend. “Kinoside” gives prosecutors a precise tool and victims the language to be heard.

The conversation maps immediate legal pathways: crimes against humanity, war crimes, elements within genocide and torture—showing how courts could recognize kinocidal conduct today under the Rome Statute’s “other inhumane acts” and cruel or inhuman treatment.

Just as crucial, they draw a bright line between Kinoside and tragic but unintended civilian harm from lawful strikes. Finally, they chart the road ahead: judicial rulings, domestic codification, and coalition-building among victims and scholars.

