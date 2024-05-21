OneTable exceeds 1 million reservations for Shabbat dinner

A group that for a decade has worked to bring together Jews in their 20s and 30s for Shabbat dinner has hit a significant milestone: It has surpassed 1 million reservations to celebrate the weekly holiday.
Following the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, OneTable has seen a 105% increase in applications to host the Friday-night meal. It also saw a 45% uptick in participation in the weeks after the atrocities.
“Remember that Oct. 7 and the subsequent rise in antisemitism is on the heels of a pandemic where loneliness and anxiety skyrocketed—not to mention already high levels of antisemitism,” said Aliza Kline, the group’s CEO. “The DIY Shabbat dinner space is a bright spot amid dark times for Jewish young adults right now. The demand we’re seeing reflects that.”
Sam Tannenbaum, 34, a guest in Cleveland, reflected on a dinner experience in December, saying, “It’s great to quickly put the week aside and focus on the people around me and a restful day ahead, rather than focus on myself and the next set of tasks for the week. After Shabbat, I feel like I’m part of a community after feeling lonely and disconnected during the week.”
OneTable, a North American nonprofit that began in 2014, launched a new website to facilitate further Shabbat experiences for young adults.
Just before you scroll on...
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.