OneTable exceeds 1 million reservations for Shabbat dinner

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

A group that for a decade has worked to bring together Jews in their 20s and 30s for Shabbat dinner has hit a significant milestone: It has surpassed 1 million reservations to celebrate the weekly holiday.

Following the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, OneTable has seen a 105% increase in applications to host the Friday-night meal. It also saw a 45% uptick in participation in the weeks after the atrocities.

“Remember that Oct. 7 and the subsequent rise in antisemitism is on the heels of a pandemic where loneliness and anxiety skyrocketed—not to mention already high levels of antisemitism,” said Aliza Kline, the group’s CEO. “The DIY Shabbat dinner space is a bright spot amid dark times for Jewish young adults right now. The demand we’re seeing reflects that.”

Sam Tannenbaum, 34, a guest in Cleveland, reflected on a dinner experience in December, saying, “It’s great to quickly put the week aside and focus on the people around me and a restful day ahead, rather than focus on myself and the next set of tasks for the week. After Shabbat, I feel like I’m part of a community after feeling lonely and disconnected during the week.”

OneTable, a North American nonprofit that began in 2014, launched a new website to facilitate further Shabbat experiences for young adults.

Participants at an outdoor Shabbat dinner sponsored by OneTable. Credit: Courtesy.