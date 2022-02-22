In this week’s episode, Ellie Cohanim hosts Amanda Milius, the director behind “The Plot Against the President,” which tells the story of the operation to bring down Donald Trump.

Milius worked in the Trump administration at both the White House and U.S. State Department as deputy assistant secretary for content. She and Cohanim, who served as deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, were colleagues in the State Department. The two women discuss what it was like to be Trump appointees, always looked at with suspicion. Milius said people would assume that “he is taking orders from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, what about these people? Like maybe they’re under the influence of Russia.”

Even in the battle against anti-Semitism, Cohanim said that the “Deep State” was fighting against her, not wanting the office to achieve success.

Milius’s film is now being prepared to release internationally. Her production company is working on an additional seven films, including an upcoming documentary on the life of John McAfee.

She is also the daughter of director/screenwriter John Milius (“Apocalypse Now,” “Jeremiah Johnson,” “Dirty Harry,” “Big Wednesday” and “Conan the Barbarian”), who was the inspiration behind “The Dude” in the movie The Big Lebowski.

“The dog, the ex-wife, you know, he was pretty Jewish during that period,” said Milius. “He’s kind of faded out a little bit, ’cause his new girlfriend is Catholic. But this is how he is.”

About Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim:

“Global Perspectives” is Jewish News Syndicate’s newest production. Join former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the U.S. Department of State Ellie Cohanim, as she hosts some of the most important geopolitical conversations taking place in the Jewish world today. Cohanim, a sought-after speaker in her own right, interviews heads of state, policymakers, thought leaders and activists, in frank and open discussions.

It also airs on the Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS).