Haym Salomon Center

Since 2015, HSC has grown from a two-person startup to a team of reporters and Fellows producing news and opinion content from a pro-Western, pro-democracy viewpoint for publication in the mainstream and new media outlets. Their work combating anti-Semitism, Islamic terrorism and defending Western values, has been published everywhere from USA Today and the New York Daily News to Fox News, The Hill and the Wall Street Journal. Where others are preaching to the choir, HSC is looking for converts – and to reinforce the natural, pro-Western inclinations that most Americans don’t even know they have. As the media business continues to undergo major convulsions, the left is latching on to a non-profit production model of journalism – publishing leftist stories funded by George Soros in outlets like the New York Times and Huffington Post. HSC is the only journalism non-profit (501(C)3) producing quality content from your worldview specifically for placement in legacy and new media – combating a false and dangerous narrative.