The Last Ones is a global initiative dedicated to preserving and sharing the testimonies of the final Holocaust survivors. Through filmed interviews, educational programs, books, and digital storytelling, the organization ensures that these firsthand accounts remain accessible to future generations. Co-led by Leslie Gelrubin Benitah in the United States and Sophie Nahum in France—creator of the original French documentary series Les Derniers (The Last Ones)—the project continues to expand its reach worldwide, bringing survivor voices into classrooms, museums, and homes around the world. The Last Ones: Safeguarding the past. Educating the future. One survivor’s story at a time.