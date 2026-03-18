The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The series will uncover and explore each featured luminary’s family tree, delve into where their ancestors lived, as well as reveal artifacts, objects, documents and photographs that paint a full family portrait.