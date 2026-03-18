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The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Museum of Jewish Heritage New York
The Wire
Museum of Jewish Heritage, JewishGen and Jewish Life Television to launch first Jewish-themed genealogy TV series
The series will uncover and explore each featured luminary’s family tree, delve into where their ancestors lived, as well as reveal artifacts, objects, documents and photographs that paint a full family portrait.
Mar. 29, 2023
The Wire
Alcohol beverage industry unites against hate and anti-Semitism: Spirit of Tolerance Council comprises leaders in support of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
“The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do” opens June 30, 2022.
May. 25, 2022