“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”
“When student government treats the inclusion of Hillel as the reason an event can’t go forward, it sends a clear message to Jewish students across CUNY that their participation is conditional,” Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers told JNS.
“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”
“When student government treats the inclusion of Hillel as the reason an event can’t go forward, it sends a clear message to Jewish students across CUNY that their participation is conditional,” Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers told JNS.