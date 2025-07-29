Palestinian state or media manipulation? Unpacking Macron’s controversial decision

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Is a Palestinian state truly possible?

Despite French President Macron’s recent announcement of France’s intent to recognize a Palestinian state, Meira argues that such a move lacks legitimacy. With the narrative being heavily influenced by Qatar and Western media, she explains how these forces manipulate public opinion and shape global policies. She also delves into the complex geopolitical dynamics of Judea and Samaria, questioning whether Israel’s sovereignty over these regions will finally be recognized and what that means for the Jewish people.

Throughout the show, Meira explores the larger issue of “narrative warfare,” a fight for control over the global perception of Israel.

From Macron’s controversial decision to the rise of radical Islam in Europe, she connects the dots between media manipulation, political agendas and the rise of victimhood narratives. She also asks why key figures like far-right political commentators Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are helping to undermine Israel’s right to exist, and how Israel must stand strong against this dangerous tide.

Tune in for an unapologetic, bold discussion on Israel’s path forward and the global battle for truth.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.