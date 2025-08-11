Palestinian statehood: Legal challenges and political consequences for Israel

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Host Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, examines the critical legal and diplomatic implications of the increasing international push for Palestinian statehood. As countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and France consider recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel is locked in its ongoing battle with Hamas and contemplating a major military strategy to end the conflict by fully conquering Gaza. What does this shift mean for international law, diplomacy and Israel’s future?

Joining Aylana to explore these seismic developments is Elliott Abrams, chairman of the Tikva Fund and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, one of America’s foremost voices on Middle Eastern diplomacy. Together, they examine the legal standards of statehood, the potential consequences of these recognitions and how these moves affect Israel’s standing on the world stage.

They discuss the symbolic and political impact of recognizing Palestine, the shifting dynamics within the United Nations and the potential legal challenges Israel faces as the momentum for Palestinian statehood continues to grow. What does it mean for Israel when countries begin to recognize Palestine? How does it challenge long-standing peace processes, and where does Israel go from here?

