Pending reform by Palestinian Authority, Canada states intention to recognize statehood

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that he intends to recognize an independent Palestinian state in September, falling in line with France and the United Kingdom.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution–an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security,” he said in a statement. “For decades, it was hoped that this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority. Regrettably, this approach is no longer tenable.”

“Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” the statement continued.

Carney said Canada’s intent to recognize a Palestinian state is predicated on the willingness and commitment of the Palestinian Authority to new reforms, including holding elections in which “Hamas can play no part” and by demilitarizing.

He reiterated that Hamas must return the hostages abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, in addition to disarming. He said the terrorist organization cannot play any role in future governance.

“Israel rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of Canada,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas, and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages.”

“Let us be clear: Israel will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it. We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” said Iddo Moed, Israeli ambassador to Canada.

Canadian Jewish organizations harshly criticized the move.

“This is predicated on misplaced faith in vague commitments by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, notorious for his corruption, lack of democratic credibility, and funding of terrorists,” said Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy group for Jewish Federations of Canada.

“Extending recognition absent real change on the ground is a recipe for another failed Palestinian pseudo-state controlled by terrorists,” he said.

“It is deeply concerning that the government did not link statehood recognition to the removal of Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages,” added Shack. “This only emboldens Hamas and condemns Palestinians and Israelis, including the hostages and their families, to more suffering.”

B’nai Brith Canada wrote on X that it was “deeply concerned” by the announcement.

“This decision is dangerously premature,” said Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s director of research and advocacy. “As the government’s intent to recognize a Palestinian state is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to democratic reform and demilitarization, B’nai Brith Canada questions whether the P.A. can be trusted as a legitimate state actor and partner in the peace process.”

However, the Jewish organization said it welcomed that Canada is “committed to a two-state solution that precludes Hamas from participating in any future Palestinian state.”