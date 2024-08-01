‘Pray for safe, swift return’ of hostages, 300 days in captivity, Gottheimer says

(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

As the hostages spend their 300th day in Gaza, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stated that he won’t stop fighting until every hostage returns home.

“Today, we pray for the safe and swift return of the 111 individuals that have spent 300 days as hostages held at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” the Jewish congressman said. “They should not have to spend one more day alone away from their families and their loved ones.”

Gottheimer added that “this war would be over if tomorrow Hamas put down their weapons and released the hostages.”

“My heart goes out to the families who desperately want to see their loved ones again, especially the family of my constituent Edan Alexander from Tenafly, N.J., who spent his 20th birthday as a hostage,” the congressman added.