Prayers remain with hostages, King Charles says in letter to Herzog

( May 2, 2025 / JNS)

Britain’s King Charles III sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, congratulating him on Israel’s Independence Day.

“My wife and I wanted to send Your Excellency and the people of the State of Israel our congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your seventy-seventh Independence Day,” wrote Charles in the missive, which was conveyed through the U.K. embassy in the Jewish state.

Britain’s head of state told his Israeli counterpart that London was “all too aware of the immense pain and suffering still being endured by those who remain hostage in Gaza.

“Our special thoughts and prayers remain with them and their families, as well as with all those whose lives have been so dreadfully devastated by this conflict,” he wrote. “It is my profound hope that they are able to return home to their loved ones and that there is peace in the region.

“My wife and I convey our best wishes to you and to all your countrymen for the year ahead,” the monarch’s missive added.

Charles called Herzog four days after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks to “express his condolences and deep shock at the criminal and barbaric actions of the terrorist organization Hamas in its attack on the citizens of Israel,” according to an Oct. 11 readout from Herzog’s office.

Herzog thanked the king “for his support for the people of Israel at this difficult time, and said that his words were an important statement and of great comfort to the people of Israel and the entire Jewish people,” per the readout. “The two talked at length about the terrible massacre and how it was carried out.”

Less than 18 months into his reign, Charles, 76, was diagnosed with cancer and began treatment. The monarch has since suspended public engagements but will continue to “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024.

Herzog wished Charles a “full and speedy recovery” on behalf of the people of Israel on Feb. 7, 2024.

“I have greatly appreciated my recent conversations and the opportunities to meet with His Majesty, and have always greatly benefited from his wisdom and insight. I look forward to seeing His Majesty’s swift return to public engagements,” Herzog tweeted.