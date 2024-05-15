Princeton students get hungry, end hunger strike

(May 15, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Students at Princeton University protesting Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza have terminated their initial “hunger strike wave” after just 10 days, citing health concerns.

The Princeton Divest Now group, which has been urging the prestigious New Jersey institution to divest from America’s Middle Eastern ally due to the civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip, announced the end of the first strike phase.

“Due to health concerns of the 13 strikers who fasted for 10 days, the first hunger strike wave ended, and the second wave has begun,” the group stated in an Instagram post. “In the tradition of rotary strikes, seven new strikers are indefinitely fasting for a free Palestine.”

Princeton University students—who are voluntarily participating in a self-imposed hunger strike—are “literally shaking and immunocompromised” because the University is ignoring their demands.



Did they…not expect to be hungry? pic.twitter.com/GZqTrNbpu4 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) May 8, 2024

The decision to halt the first “strike wave” comes after participants had vowed not to consume food or drink “until our demands are met.”

In a May 3 post, the group declared, “Participants will abstain from all food and drink (except water) until our demands are met. We commit our bodies to the liberation of Palestine. Princeton, hear us now! We will not be moved!”

The demands outlined were: “Meet with students to discuss their demands for disclosure, divestment and a full academic and cultural boycott of Israel; grant complete amnesty from all criminal and disciplinary charges for participants of the peaceful sit-in. Reverse all campus bans and evictions of students.”

While the student protesters endured a 10-day strike, Princeton faculty also participated in a 24-hour hunger strike that commenced on Friday morning and concluded on Saturday.

“Our daylong solidarity fast is meant to emphasize the efforts of our students who are undertaking this strike, putting their bodies on the line to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and the West Bank, who are being subjected to a forced famine and a genocidal assault by the state of Israel,” a faculty member stated at a press conference on Friday.

The brevity of the faculty’s 24-hour strike drew mockery on social media, with many likening it to intermittent fasting, a dietary trend involving extended periods without food.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT