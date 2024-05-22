Pro-Israel Christian group holds ‘walk-in’ at UCLA

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

A group of pro-Israel Christian college students demonstrated their support for the Jewish state with a solidarity “walk-in” at the University of California, Los Angeles on Monday.

Members of the organization Passages joined Students Supporting Israel on the Westwood campus to celebrate Israel’s 76th Independence Day, which was officially observed last week.

According to Passages, the “walk-in” concept was created to counter the anti-Israel “walk-outs” in recent months that have turned universities into hostile environments for Jewish and Zionist students and faculty.

Passages participants wore “Christians stand with the Jewish People” and “Christians stand with Israel” t-shirts. They met with Hillel students on UCLA’s campus in a show of support.

“If I could share one message, it would be this: Christians across the nation are standing with Israel. We might not be noisy, aggressive or violent as are those who seek Israel’s destruction, but those who want Israel to defeat the evil Hamas and see Israel flourish are the more silent majority across North America. Nevertheless, we are starting to raise our voices and they will be heard,” said Passages CEO Scott Phillips.

At the UCLA celebration, Elon Carr, CEO of the Israeli American Council (IAC), presented Passages with a certificate of appreciation.

“You really have been agents of godliness here among humanity,” Carr said. “We’re so proud of you—we’re so grateful to be your partners. Thank you for everything you do.”

Phillips added: “We are here to stand with you. We are here to stand with Israel. We also have alumni attending more IAC events in cities across America, to celebrate and stand with Israel. And we’re not only here today. We are with you tomorrow, and the day after. We stand with you shoulder to shoulder forever. This is our commitment!”

In the past eight years, nearly 11,000 Christian students have traveled to Israel with Passages.