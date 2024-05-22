‘Quiet Rooms’ create sense of peace for evacuated Israelis

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

Israelis evacuated from their homes in communities opposite the Gaza Strip and the Upper Galilee, who live in temporary housing arrangements, have been provided specially designed areas called “Quiet Rooms” for them to retrieve some peace and privacy.

The “Quiet Rooms,” modeled after Beit Issie Shapiro’s Snoezelen rooms, are controlled spaces designed to reduce anxiety and mental stress while calming sensory overload.

Since 1993, when their first Snoezelen room opened, Ra’anana-based Beit Issie Shapiro, a leader in the field of treating people with disabilities, has helped create more than 500 rooms in therapeutic centers, hospitals, schools, and other institutions in Israel and abroad.

Each room is equipped with a tent, mattresses, a bean bag, weighted blankets, noise-reducing headphones, dimmed lighting and virtual reality (VR) glasses.

“Quiet Rooms” were installed at three hotels housing evacuees, including the Vert Lagoon in Netanya, the Leonardo Hotel in Tiberias, and the Jacob Resort Hotel in Hadera.

Individuals sign up for 20-minute slots. The room is operated by evacuees themselves, who are trained by Beit Issie Shapiro staff.

A “Quiet Room” with a tent, bean bag and sofa. Credit: Courtesy of Beit Issie Shapiro.

“We address every detail to create and set up a Quiet Room: the rationale for the room, how to install it, and links to purchase items such as mattresses and sensory equipment,” said occupational therapist and Beit Issie Shapiro project coordinator Oshrat Nahmias.

“We provide guidance on how to operate it, maintain safety, and create a professional and pleasant experience for users. The idea is that it can be installed easily inside any room,” she added.

More than 700 people have used the rooms since the beginning of the project; a third have returned to use them on a weekly basis.

“The room creates a sense of peace, from the accessories to the aroma and the lighting,” said Shani Peretz, a Sderot resident who stayed at the Vert Lagoon Hotel.

“I choose to lie on the bean bag and cover myself with a weighted blanket, which gives a real feeling of security, of home. I swam with dolphins through virtual reality goggles. It’s an experience that disconnects you from all thoughts of the day,” she added.

The project is co-sponsored by Israel’s Ministry of Health and the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), a global Jewish humanitarian organization.

An evacuee with headphones relaxes inside a “Quiet Room.” Credit: Courtesy of Beit Issie Shapiro.

‘Project fills a need’

“The enthusiastic response and positive feedback from participants demonstrate that the project fills a real need,” said Josh Malada-Shahar, programs manager for Israel Unlimited, who led the project for JDC Israel.

As evacuees remain in limbo, unable to immediately return to their homes, JDC Israel has renewed the pilot, keeping the rooms running. They also expect to expand the project to include additional hotels around the country.

Evacuees will also have the opportunity to replicate the concept once they return home.

Snoezelen representative Yael Yoshei said she continues to receive requests to set up “Quiet Rooms” from municipalities around the country, including Ofakim, opposite the Gaza Strip, and most recently, at the rehabilitation department for recuperating soldiers at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer.