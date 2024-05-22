Rick Scott tells colleges condoning Jew-hatred he’ll fight ‘to rescind every last cent of taxpayer funding’

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote to university presidents on Tuesday informing them that he will do everything in his control to investigate and defund schools that fail to support Jewish students.

The senator expressed “profound concern” about demonstrations and encampments on college and university campuses and “lawless display of support for terrorists and incitement of violent acts toward Israel and the Jewish people.”

“Many failed to take appropriate action to ensure the safety of Jewish students, who faced the risk of horrific antisemitic verbal and physical attacks,” Scott said. “This failure cannot happen again.”

Scott said he would do “everything in my power to ensure that institutions that allow this lawless and hateful activity are fully investigated and held accountable for any violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

“I’ll also continue my fight to rescind every last cent of taxpayer funding of any institution that condones this antisemitism through the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act,” he wrote.

“As the summer semesters begin, it is imperative you take decisive action to ensure that your campus is safe for all students,” he added. “You can help restore trust in your institution and reaffirm the values that universities and the United States should uphold.”