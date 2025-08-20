Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskUnited Nations

Senior UN official helping lead new ‘private’ staff group for Gaza

The group UN Staff for Gaza claims that it is not affiliated formally with the United Nations but held its first event at the global body’s headquarters.

Maher Nasser, director of the Outreach Division of the Department of Global Communications, addresses the U.N. Civil Society Conference Town Hall at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, on Feb. 29, 2024. Credit: U.N. Photo/Manuel Elías.
Maher Nasser, director of the Outreach Division of the Department of Global Communications, addresses the U.N. Civil Society Conference Town Hall at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, on Feb. 29, 2024. Credit: U.N. Photo/Manuel Elías.
Edit
(Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS)

The new group UN Staff for Gaza, which aims to “speak out against the atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” insists it is a “private association, neither formally affiliated with nor endorsed by the United Nations.”

Still, the group consists of U.N. staff and personnel, and its senior adviser is Maher Nasser, U.N. assistant secretary-general for global communications, who, it says, is taking part “in his private capacity.”

The group also held its first event on Tuesday at the U.N. headquarters in New York City. (JNS sought comment from the office of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.)

Guterres’s office told JNS last year that he “will not tolerate any actions or statements by staff members that violate the organization’s internal rules concerning the use of social media or violate their responsibilities as civil servants.”

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics