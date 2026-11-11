Shuki Taylor

The CNN commentator’s “filing today puts great trust in the U.S. Constitution, the truth and the right of Americans to speak, even if Mr. Piker doesn’t like what they have to say,” an attorney for Jennings told JNS.
Philly residents resoundingly responded to a “boycott ride” that targeted Jewish- and Israeli-owned eateries. Yet the very existence of a group employing Nazi tactics reflects a growing acceptance of Jew-hatred.
An investigation found that Dr. Anil Kishen “had a limited understanding” of antisemitic tropes when he used cartoons depicting a figure bathing in money and another wrapped in an Israeli flag and being strangled to illustrate medical concepts.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.
The CNN commentator’s “filing today puts great trust in the U.S. Constitution, the truth and the right of Americans to speak, even if Mr. Piker doesn’t like what they have to say,” an attorney for Jennings told JNS.
Philly residents resoundingly responded to a “boycott ride” that targeted Jewish- and Israeli-owned eateries. Yet the very existence of a group employing Nazi tactics reflects a growing acceptance of Jew-hatred.
An investigation found that Dr. Anil Kishen “had a limited understanding” of antisemitic tropes when he used cartoons depicting a figure bathing in money and another wrapped in an Israeli flag and being strangled to illustrate medical concepts.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.