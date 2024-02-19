Sister of slain Hamas leader indicted on terror charges

(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

A sister of slain Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was indicted in an Israeli military court on charges of incitement and funneling money to the Palestinian terrorist group.

Israeli forces arrested Dalal al-Arouri, 52, during a raid last month in Arura, al-Arouri’s hometown.

According to police, she helped transfer money to her brother several times over the past two years and glorified Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre during an interview.

Dalal’s sister Fatima was also detained in a separate Israeli operation, although police did not say whether she was charged as well.

On Jan. 2, an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut killed top terror chief Saleh al-Arouri. The commander of Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria, as well as the deputy politburo chief under Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh, he had been based in Lebanon in recent years.

Al-Arouri is credited with orchestrating the relationship between Hamas and Iran. He further played a key role in re-establishing the Palestinian terrorist group’s ties with Damascus, which were severed in 2012 during the Syrian civil war.

In October, Israeli forces raided the Samaria home of al-Arouri and detained several of his relatives.

Israeli forces reportedly thereafter raised a banner over the home showing al-Arouri on the backdrop of an Israeli flag and captioned: “This was the house of Saleh al-Arouri and has become the headquarters of Abu al-Nimer—Israeli intelligence.”

Abu al-Nimer is reportedly an alias for the Israeli intelligence officer responsible for the area.