JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Sister of slain Hamas leader indicted on terror charges

On Jan. 2, an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut killed terror chief Saleh al-Arouri.

Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri, Oct. 21, 2017. Credit: Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri, Oct. 21, 2017. Credit: Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

A sister of slain Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was indicted in an Israeli military court on charges of incitement and funneling money to the Palestinian terrorist group.

Israeli forces arrested Dalal al-Arouri, 52, during a raid last month in Arura, al-Arouri’s hometown.

According to police, she helped transfer money to her brother several times over the past two years and glorified Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre during an interview.

Dalal’s sister Fatima was also detained in a separate Israeli operation, although police did not say whether she was charged as well.

On Jan. 2, an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut killed top terror chief Saleh al-Arouri. The commander of Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria, as well as the deputy politburo chief under Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh, he had been based in Lebanon in recent years.

Al-Arouri is credited with orchestrating the relationship between Hamas and Iran. He further played a key role in re-establishing the Palestinian terrorist group’s ties with Damascus, which were severed in 2012 during the Syrian civil war.

In October, Israeli forces raided the Samaria home of al-Arouri and detained several of his relatives.

Israeli forces reportedly thereafter raised a banner over the home showing al-Arouri on the backdrop of an Israeli flag and captioned: “This was the house of Saleh al-Arouri and has become the headquarters of Abu al-Nimer—Israeli intelligence.”

Abu al-Nimer is reportedly an alias for the Israeli intelligence officer responsible for the area.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates