Something big is brewing in Israel

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Is Syria the new front in Israel’s multi-pronged war, and could a known terrorist become an unlikely strategic ally?

Senior JNS contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom—both former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office—break down Israel’s rapidly evolving security landscape, where threats from the north and south exacerbate political instability at home.

As the Israel Defense Forces strike the brutal forces of the new Syrian leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, Blum and Regev unpack what’s really behind Israel’s intervention to protect the embattled Druze community. Is this about Israel’s moral obligation, strategic deterrence or a long-term bet on future alliances?

In Gaza, civilian evacuations and intensified military operations continue as delicate hostage negotiations unfold in Qatar. Could a new deal be close? Or is Hamas once again stalling for time? The hosts scrutinize the risks and paradoxes facing Israeli decision-makers: How do you balance rescuing 50 remaining hostages with minimizing IDF casualties and eradicating Hamas once and for all?

Back in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces not only war on multiple fronts, but legal troubles and a brewing coalition collapse over Haredi military service. With a government on the brink and elections possibly around the corner, Blum and Regev ask: Can Netanyahu govern through crisis, or is the clock ticking?

Send feedback or topic suggestions to: undiplomatic@jns.org