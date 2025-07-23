State Department investigates Harvard’s participation in exchange visa program

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that it is investigating Harvard University’s participation in the exchange visitor visa program.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Harvard’s continued use of the program might undermine U.S. national security.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States,” Rubio stated.

“The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law and provide safe environments for all students,” he added. (JNS sought comment from Harvard.)

The move follows the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard’s ability to participate in a separate visa program in May.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the decision was made because Harvard is “hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies and employs racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ policies.”

A federal judge in Boston granted the university a preliminary injunction to halt that decision in June.

According to Harvard’s website, the J-1 exchange visa program under investigation “is generally used for students in specific educational exchange programs such as the Fulbright, DAAD, AmidEast, etc.”

“The purpose of the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program is to provide foreign nationals with opportunities to participate in educational and cultural programs in the United States and return home to share their experiences,” the university says.

In 2024-2025, Harvard said it had nearly 7,000 international students.