‘Sweaty and tense’: Sa’ar mocks Iranian foreign minister

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday mocked his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, after Tehran’s top diplomat posted an anti-Israel tirade on his X account.

“Trying to remember when I last read something so sweaty and tense. Try to stay cool, Minister!” Sa’ar wrote in response to Araghchi’s post.

The Iranian foreign minister was reacting to comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview with Fox News that aired on Saturday evening, in which Netanyahu stated that Jerusalem would support an agreement with Tehran only under three specific conditions.

Netanyahu said Israel would back a deal only if it bars Iran from enriching any uranium, compels Tehran to dismantle its network of regional terror proxies and prohibits the production of ballistic missiles with ranges exceeding 300 miles.

“Apart from [the] farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? and if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?” wrote Araghchi.

“Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to ‘Daddy’ [U.S. President Donald Trump] when our powerful missiles flattened secret Israeli regime sites-which Netanyahu is still censoring-he is openly dictating what the U.S. should or shouldn’t say or do in talks with Iran,” added Araghchi.

Israel’s opening strikes on June 13 decimated Tehran’s military command, killing the chief of staff of Iran’s army along with several nuclear scientists. Additional top officials were eliminated over the following 12 days of fighting.

As part of “Operation Rising Lion,” Israeli Air Force fighter jets targeted key regime assets, including nuclear sites, weapons storage facilities and command centers.

The U.S. military also attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, on June 22. Trump has repeatedly said that the strikes obliterated the sites.