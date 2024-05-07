JNS Press+
Tel Aviv protest to call on Biden to let Israel win

The rally outside HaYarkon Street 71 will be held under the slogan, "Biden and Blinken, stop saving Hamas!"

View of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, May 7, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces reservists and bereaved families will gather outside the U.S. Embassy branch in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest against what organizers described as President Joe Biden’s appeasement of Hamas.

The demonstration, being organized by the group “Until the Victory—Reservists Who Fought in Gaza,” will make “an urgent call to Biden and [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken to eliminate Hamas.”

The rally will be held under the slogan, “Biden and Blinken, stop saving Hamas! Let us win!”

Israeli diplomatic sources have expressed concern that Biden could “throw Israel under the bus” amid the IDF battle in Hamas’s final Gaza stronghold of Rafah, which got underway overnight Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Tuesday morning, as tanks from the 401st Armored Brigade of the 162nd Division rolled right up to the station.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Monday that a ceasefire deal with Hamas is the best way to protect the lives of the 132 hostages being held by the terrorist organization in Gaza.

During the half-hour call, which a source in Jerusalem described as “difficult,” Biden expressed his concerns over the Rafah operation.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Biden administration has held up the delivery of thousands of precision weapons to the Jewish state. Axios reported earlier this week that Washington had halted a shipment of ammunition to Israel.

