Terrorists fire projectile at Gaza aid distribution site

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

A projectile launched from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza hit approximately 250 meters (about 820 feet) from a humanitarian aid distribution point near the Morag Corridor in Rafah late Wednesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Despite the attack, the aid center, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, continued operations on Thursday, distributing tens of thousands of food packages to families in need.

⭕️ Terrorists fired a projectile that fell approx. 250 meters from an aid distribution site in Gaza. This site in Rafah is open today and tens of thousands of weekly food packages were distributed.



Hamas and the other terrorist organizations will do anything to sabotage… pic.twitter.com/gyk9xC2sbe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 24, 2025

The IDF condemned the attack, describing it as one in a series of attempts by Hamas to disrupt humanitarian aid activities within Gaza. Israeli officials accused the terrorist organization of intentionally targeting programs run by GHF, a U.S.-supported group, as well as those coordinated by other international relief agencies.

GHF confirmed that there were no problems during Wednesday’s distribution, emphasizing that since late May, it has provided nearly 89 million meals to vulnerable Gaza residents.

Today's GHF Operational Update:



➡️ Nearly 89 million meals distributed to date



➡️ More than 2.2 million meals delivered today



➡️ No incidents



“Distributing nearly 89 million meals to the people of Gaza is not only a testament to the hard work of our team, it is a small… pic.twitter.com/tDtFXo4G2J — Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (@GHFUpdates) July 23, 2025

On the day of the incident alone, more than 2.2 million meals were delivered. John Acree, GHF’s acting executive director, reiterated the organization’s commitment to continuing aid deliveries despite security challenges and called for increased international cooperation to meet escalating humanitarian needs.

Israeli authorities sharply criticized the United Nations for its failure to distribute the substantial volume of aid currently inside Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that nearly 950 fully loaded aid trucks had entered Gaza with Israel’s approval but the supplies remained unused due to U.N. inaction. The ministry urged the international body to stop “pointing fingers” and take responsibility for distributing the supplies inside Gaza.

Aid isn’t being blocked. It’s being ignored by the @UN .



Right now, 950 aid trucks are waiting inside Gaza, fully loaded and ready for distribution.



Israel facilitated their entry.



So why are they still sitting there?



The UN needs to stop pointing fingers and start doing its… pic.twitter.com/sVK7lIwnvz — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 23, 2025

Supporting these claims, GHF representatives and Israeli-aligned commentators on social media accused Hamas and the U.N. of spreading misinformation and acting inefficiently regarding aid delivery efforts. One commentator criticized the slow pace of distribution despite the presence of many aid trucks, arguing that neither the U.N. nor Hamas has been transparent about the situation.

So what happens when the UN does decide to distribute just one aid truck, out of over 950 delivered by Israel, to the middle of Gaza???



Watch, and let the world see for themselves.



Israel wasn’t ever lying. @cogatonline wasn’t lying. @GHFUpdates wasn’t lying.



But Hamas has… pic.twitter.com/eopiq3xpK2 — Cheryl E ????????????️ (@CherylWroteIt) July 23, 2025

GHF Chairman Johnnie Moore urged the U.N. to distinguish between limitations on access on one hand, and operational or capacity challenges on the other, accusing Hamas of diverting aid supplies and warning that most delays are not due to Israeli restrictions. GHF has offered to provide security for additional aid convoys and expressed readiness to collaborate with the U.N. and other organizations to accelerate relief efforts across Gaza.

The U.N. acknowledged the presence of aid trucks within Gaza but said that distribution efforts are complicated by security concerns and logistical difficulties. U.N. officials expressed concern about the safety of aid distribution sites, especially those operated by GHF, which are sometimes located in areas with terrorist activity, putting civilians and aid workers at risk.