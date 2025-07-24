Terrorists fire projectile at Gaza aid distribution site

A projectile launched from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza hit approximately 250 meters (about 820 feet) from a humanitarian aid distribution point near the Morag Corridor in Rafah late Wednesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Despite the attack, the aid center, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, continued operations on Thursday, distributing tens of thousands of food packages to families in need.
The IDF condemned the attack, describing it as one in a series of attempts by Hamas to disrupt humanitarian aid activities within Gaza. Israeli officials accused the terrorist organization of intentionally targeting programs run by GHF, a U.S.-supported group, as well as those coordinated by other international relief agencies.
GHF confirmed that there were no problems during Wednesday’s distribution, emphasizing that since late May, it has provided nearly 89 million meals to vulnerable Gaza residents.
On the day of the incident alone, more than 2.2 million meals were delivered. John Acree, GHF’s acting executive director, reiterated the organization’s commitment to continuing aid deliveries despite security challenges and called for increased international cooperation to meet escalating humanitarian needs.
Israeli authorities sharply criticized the United Nations for its failure to distribute the substantial volume of aid currently inside Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that nearly 950 fully loaded aid trucks had entered Gaza with Israel’s approval but the supplies remained unused due to U.N. inaction. The ministry urged the international body to stop “pointing fingers” and take responsibility for distributing the supplies inside Gaza.
Supporting these claims, GHF representatives and Israeli-aligned commentators on social media accused Hamas and the U.N. of spreading misinformation and acting inefficiently regarding aid delivery efforts. One commentator criticized the slow pace of distribution despite the presence of many aid trucks, arguing that neither the U.N. nor Hamas has been transparent about the situation.
GHF Chairman Johnnie Moore urged the U.N. to distinguish between limitations on access on one hand, and operational or capacity challenges on the other, accusing Hamas of diverting aid supplies and warning that most delays are not due to Israeli restrictions. GHF has offered to provide security for additional aid convoys and expressed readiness to collaborate with the U.N. and other organizations to accelerate relief efforts across Gaza.
The U.N. acknowledged the presence of aid trucks within Gaza but said that distribution efforts are complicated by security concerns and logistical difficulties. U.N. officials expressed concern about the safety of aid distribution sites, especially those operated by GHF, which are sometimes located in areas with terrorist activity, putting civilians and aid workers at risk.