The evidence Hamas doesn’t want you to see

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

Host Emily Schrader is joined by an all-star panel: Ateret Shmuel, co-founder of “Indigenous Bridges”; Daniel Ryan Spalding, comedian and activist; and Zina Rahamilova, Israeli journalist and human-rights advocate. Together, they break down the newly released Dinah Project report, which confirms that rape, mutilation and gender-based atrocities were not incidental but coordinated war crimes.

The episode examines firsthand testimonies and forensic evidence that detail a shocking pattern of rape, genital mutilation and other forms of dehumanization committed by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. With many victims either dead or too traumatized to testify, the panel explores the legal challenge of prosecuting war crimes posthumously and the urgent need for new international frameworks to address mass atrocities when survivors cannot speak for themselves.

They also address the global silence and complicity of major feminist, LGBTQ and human-rights organizations, many of which have ignored the crimes or justified them due to ideological bias. The panel further unpacks the deep failures of the United Nations, including credible reports that U.N. personnel directly participated in Hamas’s atrocities or aided its infrastructure.

