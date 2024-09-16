Three hostages likely killed by airstrike, IDF probe concludes

( Sept. 16, 2024 / JNS)

Hamas hostages Elia Toledano, Cpl. Nik Beizer and Sgt. Ron Sherman likely died as the result of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, an Israel Defense Forces probe concluded on Sunday.

Toledano, Beizer and Sherman were captured alive by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 cross-border terrorist attacks in southern Israel. Toledano was taken captive at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im; Beizer and Sherman were kidnapped during terrorist assaults on their bases near the Gaza border.

Their bodies were returned to Israel for burial by Israeli forces in mid-December.

“The findings of the investigation suggest that the three, with high probability, were killed by a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the assassination of the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade, Ahmed Ghandour, on Nov. 10, 2023,” according to the military.

However, the IDF noted that, “It is not possible to determine with certainty the circumstances of their death.”

Ghandour was a top Hamas leader and had served in his position for 18 years. He was responsible for many attacks against Israelis.

The probe’s conclusions were based on where the bodies were found in relation to Ghandour’s location, performance analysis and intelligence data, as well as pathological reports and findings by Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The investigation did not elaborate on the “byproduct” that is thought to have killed the three hostages, although pathology reports showed no wounds on the bodies. Family members have claimed it’s possible they suffocated or were killed by carbon dioxide poisoning inside a tunnel following the airstrike.

“The investigation indicates that the three hostages were held in the tunnel complex from which Ghandour operated,” said the IDF. “At the time of the strike, the IDF did not have information about the presence of hostages in the targeted compound. Furthermore, there was information suggesting that they were located elsewhere, and thus the area was not designated as one with suspected presence of hostages,” the statement continued.

“The IDF shares in the grief of the families over the devastating loss and will continue to accompany them. The IDF continues, even at this moment, to exert all efforts to fulfill the paramount national mission of bringing all of the hostages home.”

According to official figures, 101 hostages remain in Gaza. Hamas terrorists abducted more than 250 people during their bloody Oct. 7 rampage across Israel’s northwestern Negev region, in addition to murdering some 1,200 people and wounding thousands more.

One hundred and five hostages, mostly women and children, were released in November as part of a ceasefire agreement, which Hamas broke when it refused to hand over the last group of female hostages, plus two children, and fired a volley of rockets at the Jewish state.

Four hostages had been released by Hamas prior to the ceasefire, while eight were daringly rescued alive by Israeli forces. In addition, the remains of 37 slain captives have also been recovered by the IDF.

Off-and-on ceasefire talks have continued for months with the United States, Egypt and Qatar acting as mediators.