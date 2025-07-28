Trump slams Hamas, backs Israel’s next move

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

This episode delves into President Donald Trump’s bold statement about Hamas, asserting that the group isn’t interested in hostage talks and that they “want to die.”

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten discuss the implications of Trump’s words for Israel’s next military move, the challenge of negotiations for the remaining hostages and the global media’s portrayal of the Gaza crisis. They also explore the role of international humanitarian aid and the complex propaganda battle related to the war.

The two examine the shifting diplomatic landscape, including U.S. support for Israel, the growing international influence of Hamas’s narrative and the significant repercussions of French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial move to recognize a Palestinian state. Tune in for an insightful discussion on the war’s long-term consequences, both militarily and politically and what Israel must do next to secure its future.

Topics also covered:

Trump’s support for Israel in the Gaza war

The complexity of hostage negotiations

Media propaganda and Israel’s fight for truth

The evolving geopolitical and security situation in the Middle East

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.