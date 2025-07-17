Two Iranian nuclear facilities struck by US could resume operations in months, ‘NBC’ reports

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Two of the three Iranian nuclear facilities that the United States struck in June could potentially resume nuclear enrichment over the next several months, according to NBC News.

NBC cited five current and former U.S. officials familiar with the most recent assessment—which has been briefed to some U.S. lawmakers, U.S. Defense Department officials and allied countries—who said that one of the sites was “mostly destroyed,” while the other two “were not as badly damaged.”

According to NBC, discussions have been held within the U.S. and Israeli governments “about whether additional strikes on the two less-damaged facilities could be necessary if Iran does not soon agree to restart negotiations with the Trump administration on a nuclear deal or if there are signs Iran is trying to rebuild at those locations, one of the current officials and one of the former officials said.”

As assessments of Iran’s nuclear program after the U.S. strikes are expected to change over time, the current findings suggest more damage than previous reports revealed, two of the current officials stated.

In separate statements, Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, and Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the White House, insisted that all three Iranian nuclear officials were “totally obliterated.”