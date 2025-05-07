Two wounded in shooting attack near Jenin

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Two people were moderately wounded in a suspected terrorist shooting attack near the Reihan Crossing near the security fence in northern Samaria, according to local media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it had received a report about the shooting at the crossing, which is located near the Palestinian terrorist hub of Jenin. It said the details of the attack were under investigation.

According to Israel’s Channel 14 News channel, the attack was carried out from a passing vehicle. IDF medics treated the victims on the spot and evacuated them by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The military was said to have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

This is a developing story.