update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Eric Adams to visit Israel on first overseas trip since becoming NYC mayor

Adams is slated to discuss antisemitism and other topics with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders, according to his office.

Bradley Martin
New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends helps launch the “We Heart NYC” campaign in Times Square on March 20, 2023. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
(August 17, 2023 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to spend next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Israel—his first trip to the Jewish state since becoming mayor.

Adams will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders to “discuss combined efforts to combat antisemitism,” per the mayor’s office.

“Mayor Adams is excited to travel to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv next week to meet with Israeli leaders, learn firsthand about new technologies and strengthen our joint efforts to combat antisemitism,” a City Hall spokesperson, who did not provide a name, told JNS.

“As home to the two largest Jewish populations in the world, New York City and Israel share a special bond,” the spokesperson added. “The mayor looks forward to deepening that relationship even further on this trip.”

The trip would be the mayor’s first outside the country since being elected last year.

Emily Kutner, director of public relations at UJA-Federation of New York, told JNS that her organization was “proud to host Mayor Adams in Israel.” The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York is also sponsoring the trip. 

“New York City and Israel are both highly diverse and face many similar challenges and opportunities,” Kutner told JNS. “The trip will facilitate the exchange of experiences and strategies regarding important shared priorities.”

