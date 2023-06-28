Netanyahu hosts Iowa governor in Jerusalem

(June 28, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed a proclamation of support for the Jewish state on the occasion of 75 years of independence.

Netanyahu thanked Reynolds for her “unreserved support” of Israel. They discussed economic cooperation, particularly with respect to agricultural technology.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met in the Israeli capital with a bipartisan congressional delegation led by Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.).

The meeting focused on the Iranian nuclear threat and artificial intelligence technology.

Earlier this year, every U.S. Republican governor—26 of them—signed a statement marking Jewish American Heritage Month.

“As public servants and governors, we support and recognize May as Jewish American Heritage Month—and call for observance to celebrate the historical, economic and cultural impact of the Jewish-American people who have strengthened our communities and emboldened our nation throughout history,” they wrote.

They added that they are proud the United States was the first to recognize Israel and noted the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations, “based upon shared values, ultimately leading to prosperous economic, educational and cultural partnerships.”

In April, Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited Israel for the fifth time.

DeSantis emphasized that there has never been a Palestinian state in the Land of Israel or anywhere else, and that the historic biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria should be viewed as “disputed territory,” as the Trump administration referred to it.