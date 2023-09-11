JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Netanyahu on 9/11 anniversary: ‘We stand with the US against terror’

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks with an event at the 9/11 Living Memorial Monument.

A view of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers after they were hit by Al Qaeda terrorist-flown planes, Sept. 11, 2001. Credit: Michael Foran/Wikimedia Commons.
A view of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers after they were hit by Al Qaeda terrorist-flown planes, Sept. 11, 2001. Credit: Michael Foran/Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(September 11, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks, saying that “we stand with the United States and the free world in the global fight against terrorism.”

Added Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: “On this day, we remember the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and their families. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our greatest ally, the United States of America, in the fight against terrorism and in our shared commitment to peace and security.”

The Israel Defense Forces pledged to “never forget” the attacks, stressing that “together we must denounce terrorism.”

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem will also mark the anniversary of 9/11 with an event that will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. IST.

“On the 22nd remembrance day of the 9/11 attacks, we solemnly honor the nearly 3,000 souls, including five lost Israelis, and honor the bravery and memory of the first responders who served that day and since,” the embassy tweeted.

The event will take place at Israel’s 9/11 Living Memorial Monument, the only memorial site outside of the United States to include all the names of the terror victims.

The 9/11 Living Memorial was established in 2009 by KKL-JNF and JNF-USA. The 30-foot bronze sculpture, created by the Israeli artist Eliezer Weishoff and KKL-JNFs’ landscape architect Yechiel Cohen, portrays the American flag folded into the shape of a memorial flame. A metal shard from the ruins of the Twin Towers is incorporated into the monument’s base, which overlooks the Jerusalem Hills and Arazim Valley.

JNF-USA and KKL’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners set to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions to California.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, two of the world’s five tallest buildings at the time.

A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, in Arlington County, Virginia, while a fourth aircraft crashed in rural Pennsylvania amid a passenger revolt.

The attacks killed 2,977 people.

This New Year - Support JNS

JNS is fighting back against the media bias against Israel – with the context, perspectives, and facts that tell the real story. This New Year, please help us keep fighting.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates