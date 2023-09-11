Netanyahu on 9/11 anniversary: ‘We stand with the US against terror’

(September 11, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks, saying that “we stand with the United States and the free world in the global fight against terrorism.”

Added Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: “On this day, we remember the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and their families. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our greatest ally, the United States of America, in the fight against terrorism and in our shared commitment to peace and security.”

The Israel Defense Forces pledged to “never forget” the attacks, stressing that “together we must denounce terrorism.”

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem will also mark the anniversary of 9/11 with an event that will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. IST.

“On the 22nd remembrance day of the 9/11 attacks, we solemnly honor the nearly 3,000 souls, including five lost Israelis, and honor the bravery and memory of the first responders who served that day and since,” the embassy tweeted.

The event will take place at Israel’s 9/11 Living Memorial Monument, the only memorial site outside of the United States to include all the names of the terror victims.

The 9/11 Living Memorial was established in 2009 by KKL-JNF and JNF-USA. The 30-foot bronze sculpture, created by the Israeli artist Eliezer Weishoff and KKL-JNFs’ landscape architect Yechiel Cohen, portrays the American flag folded into the shape of a memorial flame. A metal shard from the ruins of the Twin Towers is incorporated into the monument’s base, which overlooks the Jerusalem Hills and Arazim Valley.

JNF-USA and KKL’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners set to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions to California.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, two of the world’s five tallest buildings at the time.

A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, in Arlington County, Virginia, while a fourth aircraft crashed in rural Pennsylvania amid a passenger revolt.

The attacks killed 2,977 people.