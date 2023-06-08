JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Israeli minister meeting with DC Jewish leaders canceled

A meeting between Amichai Chikli, minister of diaspora affairs, and D.C. Jewish leaders, was canceled after rabbis who were supposed to be part of the meeting dropped out and a protest was scheduled.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli speaks during a panel discussion at the Israeli American Council's National Conference in Austin, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Shahar Azran.
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli speaks during a panel discussion at the Israeli American Council's National Conference in Austin, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Shahar Azran.
Edit
(June 8, 2023 / JNS)

A meeting scheduled on June 8 in Washington, D.C., between Amichai Chikli, the Israeli diaspora affairs minister, and Jewish leaders was canceled. The local Jewish Federation cited a scheduling conflict, while Hebrew media reports noted that rabbis who were to be part of the meeting had dropped out, and a protest was scheduled.

Maariv reported that the invited rabbis announced that they would not participate, and a group called UnXeptable-Saving the Israeli Democracy had said it would protest the off-the-record roundtable, which was to be hosted in the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s North Bethesda offices .

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Israeli embassy were to be co-hosts.

UnXeptable, which planned to protest outside the Federation building, shared a tweet containing a screenshot of an email from JCRC Israel Action Center Director Adam Odesser, citing “schedule changes.”

The cancelation comes amid other recently-nixed meetings, with Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Boston, and with Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis in Los Angeles.

But a Jewish Federations of North America spokeswoman told JNS that two prior meetings with Chikli took place earlier in the week in the Federations’ New York offices.

Also earlier in the week, anti-Israeli government protesters harassed Knesset member Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism Party, on June 3 in New York City, with the New York Police Department closing a complaint filed against him after he pulled a megaphone away from a protester trailing him in Manhattan.

More than 40,000 people gathered on June 4 for the “Celebrate Israel Parade,” marking New York City’s solidarity with the Jewish State and celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates