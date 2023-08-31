JNS
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Jerusalem police nab Palestinians for US embassy break-ins

The suspects worked at a construction site near the legation in the capital's Arnona neighborhood.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, March 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, March 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
(August 31, 2023 / JNS)

Police recently arrested two Palestinians from the Hebron area for breaking into a U.S. embassy warehouse in Jerusalem and stealing property last month, the Israel Police said.

The suspects, both men in their 20s from the town of Tarqumiyah, worked at a construction site near the embassy in the capital’s upscale Arnona neighborhood.

According to the police, the pair took advantage of their work permit in Israel to steal “maintenance property” during a “series of break-ins.”

The burglars were eventually apprehended and taken in for questioning, a spokesperson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Their initial pre-trial detention was set to expire on Thursday.

