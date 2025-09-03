Unbelievable heroism, ordinary people: Unseen stories from Oct. 7

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

What does real heroism look like when the world is collapsing around you?

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman sits down with Rabbi Mike Feuer, renowned educator, founder of the Jewish Heroism Project, and host of “The Jewish Story” podcast, to explore the extraordinary bravery that emerged from the Hamas-led atrocities in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

As Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists stormed Israeli communities, what the world may have missed—and what even Israel’s closest allies hadn’t been told—was the eruption of acts of stunning selflessness and sacrifice. From a young couple who hid their twin babies before they confronted terrorists to an elderly man who gave his life to protect his family, this episode shines a spotlight on those who became heroes in Israel’s darkest hour.

The conversation uncovers the cultural DNA of Israeli courage, tracing it from biblical archetypes like Abraham and King David to the teenagers and young adults who now lead Israel’s defense on the front lines.

Spielman and Rabbi Mike Feuer break down why Israeli youth—“the TikTok generation”—have stunned the world with their bravery, what makes them different, and how their stories can reshape the future of Israel and the world.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.