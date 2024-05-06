US election expert: Jewish vote is turning against Biden

(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

As Jews are being attacked on campus and the Biden administration continues to distance itself from Israel, will the ironclad Democratic Jewish vote be affected? Will liberal Jews break with the Democratic Party because they feel unsafe in Biden’s America?

Journalist and author Caroline Glick talks with U.S. election expert and political analyst Richard Baehr to break down the numbers and trends and to understand if this coming U.S. election will be unlike any other.

Don’t miss this episode of “The Caroline Glick Show.”

ADVERTISEMENT