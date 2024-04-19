US lawmakers back Israel amid reported Iran strike

(April 19, 2024 / JNS)

Several members of Congress expressed support for Israel on Friday amid reports that the Israel Defense Forces struck a military facility deep inside Iran.

“We stand beside our friend and ally, Israel,” wrote Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kas.). “Israel has a right to defend itself against Iran. Their aggression will not be tolerated. Iran cannot be allowed to bully its neighbors or develop nuclear weapons.”

“Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

“Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel with the intent to inflict mass casualties,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). “Iran has financed terror threats like Hezbollah, which has displaced thousands of Israelis from their homes; and Hamas, which perpetrated Oct. 7, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.”

“Israel has a right to defend itself from both direct and indirect forms of Iranian aggression,” he added.

“Proud to stand with the democratic, Jewish State of Israel and its right to defend itself from Iran’s attacks,” wrote Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.).

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) wrote that “America stands with Israel.”

Overnight Saturday, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at the Jewish state. The IDF said it and its military allies intercepted some 99% of the projectiles.