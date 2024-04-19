JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

US lawmakers back Israel amid reported Iran strike

"Israel has a right to defend itself from both direct and indirect forms of Iranian aggression," wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).

U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Credit: Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock.
U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Credit: Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock.
Edit
(April 19, 2024 / JNS)

Several members of Congress expressed support for Israel on Friday amid reports that the Israel Defense Forces struck a military facility deep inside Iran.

“We stand beside our friend and ally, Israel,” wrote Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kas.). “Israel has a right to defend itself against Iran. Their aggression will not be tolerated. Iran cannot be allowed to bully its neighbors or develop nuclear weapons.”

“Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

“Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel with the intent to inflict mass casualties,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). “Iran has financed terror threats like Hezbollah, which has displaced thousands of Israelis from their homes; and Hamas, which perpetrated Oct. 7, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.”

“Israel has a right to defend itself from both direct and indirect forms of Iranian aggression,” he added.

“Proud to stand with the democratic, Jewish State of Israel and its right to defend itself from Iran’s attacks,” wrote Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.).

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) wrote that “America stands with Israel.”

Overnight Saturday, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at the Jewish state. The IDF said it and its military allies intercepted some 99% of the projectiles.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates