JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

FBI arrests Michigan man for planning to attack synagogue

Sean Pietila, 19, was allegedly plotting a mass shooting of a synagogue in East Lansing, Mich.

East Lansing, Michigan. Source: Wikimedia Commons
East Lansing, Michigan. Source: Wikimedia Commons
Edit
(June 18, 2023 / JNS)

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a 19-year-old Michigan man for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a synagogue in East Lansing.

Sean Pietila from the Upper Peninsula town of Pickford faces charges of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure someone, after investigators found a message on the suspect’s phone detailing the plot to attack the Jewish house of worship, with a date and a list of equipment including pipe bombs, firebombs, multiple assault rifles and a shotgun. He then planned to kill himself.

The FBI discovered the phone notes after receiving a report of threatening social media messages on Instagram, Pinterest and Discord, which prompted the execution of a search warrant for his home.

These messages included praise for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and other antisemitic writings, as well as expressing support for neo-Nazis and past mass shooters.

During the search of Pietila’s home, investigators found multiple weapons, tactical vests, a gas mask and a Nazi flag.

The attack was planned for March 15, 2024, which is the five-year anniversary of the mass shootings of two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand carried out by Brenton Harrison Tarrant, that killed 51 and wounded 40.

Pietila also praised Anders Behring Breivik, who on July 22, 2011, killed 77 people and wounded more than 320 during attacks in Oslo and at a summer camp on the island of Utøya.

“Antisemitic threats and violence against our Jewish communities—or any other group for that matter—will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Today and every day we take all credible threats seriously.”

The arrest came on the same day that Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was convicted by a federal jury on all 63 charges against him.

These charges include 11 capital counts each of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and of using a firearm to commit murder; and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates