U.S. News

Jewish infielder makes Major League Baseball debut

Spencer Horwitz, 25, hit a single, batted in a run on a sacrifice and walked twice in his first game as a Toronto Blue Jay.

(June 21, 2023 / JNS)
Spencer Horwitz. Credit: Courtesy/MLB.

Jewish infielder Spencer Horwitz, 25, made his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday for the Blue Jays and hit a single in his first at bat.

In his second, he batted in a run on a sacrifice play to put Toronto ahead 6-0, and he got walked in his other two at bats.

The Texas Rangers went on to win 11-7.

“This is a day I’ve dreamed of,” said Horwitz of Timonium, Md. “I’ve never been more grateful to have family and friends who are reaching out and who can be here with me.”

Last March, Horwitz played for Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic, batting in a run in Israel’s 3-1 win over Nicaragua.

He said of his Jewish identity: “I’ve been around the Jewish culture my whole life, and I’ve grown to love it and just appreciate it and respect it.”

