JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

DeSantis ‘hit right notes’ in New York meeting with Orthodox leaders

“He clearly sought our input in order to best serve us, along with all Americans, in a future administration,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken, who was a part of the meeting.

David Swindle
Then congressman Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 5, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Then congressman Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 5, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Edit
(September 14, 2023 / JNS)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met earlier this week in New York with Orthodox Jewish leaders.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, managing director of Coalition for Jewish Values, was one of the attendees who appeared in a photo that DeSantis, a Republican, shared on social media.

“I think he hit many of the right notes,” Menken told JNS. “He clearly sought our input in order to best serve us, along with all Americans, in a future administration.”

Menken told JNS that he was particularly compelled by the Florida governor’s comparison of the Orthodox community “to other minority groups given short shrift in the media, in both cases for ideological reasons.”

“It showed clear insight into the unfair treatment and its underlying causes,” he said.

This New Year - Support JNS

JNS is fighting back against the media bias against Israel – with the context, perspectives, and facts that tell the real story. This New Year, please help us keep fighting.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates